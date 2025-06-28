Sports
Karrion Kross Laughs Off Bump Rumors Ahead of Major Match
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently responded to a rumor regarding his wrestling style that claims he avoids taking flat back bumps. During an interview, Kross dismissed the speculation as one of the most absurd stories he has encountered.
“I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest,” Kross said, laughing. He added that he often hears wild stories about himself. “There was another one last week that said I was going to quit live on Monday Night Raw. I just have to laugh at them.”
Kross, who is preparing for a match against Sami Zayn at the WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, stated that he does not give much thought to the gossip surrounding him. “There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh,” he added.
The bumps rumor originated from a conversation held by wrestling commentator Wade Keller. Keller mentioned that some wrestlers spoke about Kross’s hesitance to take bumps when he transitioned from NXT to the main roster, suggesting this might hinder his push in WWE.
However, producers who work with Kross have refuted this claim, stating they have never observed any issues concerning his willingness to take bumps in the ring. Kross himself pointed out the support he has received and expressed enthusiasm for competing in Saudi Arabia, where he has performed previously.
"I've wrestled once out of the five times I've been here, but I've always felt warmly received by the fans," Kross said. "I believe in my ability to connect with the audience." His match against Sami Zayn is set for June 28 at the Kingdom Arena.
