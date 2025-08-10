Sports
Karrion Kross Receives New WWE Contract Offer Amid Uncertainty
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Karrion Kross, the former NXT Champion, is reportedly being offered a new contract by WWE just days before his current deal is set to expire. Dave Meltzer confirmed this development, stating that while there was uncertainty surrounding Kross’s contract status, it appears he will likely remain with the company.
Meltzer explained, “I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract. I heard that is legit, but that he did get an offer. I don’t expect him to go anywhere.” This comes after weeks of speculation about Kross’s future in WWE alongside his wife and manager, Scarlett.
Additionally, Meltzer suggested that WWE might be turning Kross’s real-life contract negotiations into a storyline, similar to what happened with R-Truth’s reported contract non-renewal, which became a part of wrestling storytelling. Meltzer noted the potential for trust issues among fans if the lines between actual contract news and storyline blur.
Kross’s WWE career has seen significant ups and downs since he was eliminated from the main roster in 2021 after a shaky debut. However, he was brought back in 2022 under a new creative direction. Despite inconsistent booking, Kross continues to have strong support within the organization.
His prominence was recently spotlighted by Paul Heyman, who drew parallels between Kross’s organic fan support and that of wrestling legends like Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk. With such backing, the offer of a new contract seems probable for Kross.
