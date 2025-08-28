Kasatkina Faces Rakhimova in US Open Second Round Showdown

NEW YORK, NY — Daria Kasatkina is set to face Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round of the US Open Women’s Singles 2025 on Thursday at 5:55 PM ET. The match marks their first meeting on the professional tour.

Based on simulations run 10,000 times, predictive models favor Kasatkina, giving her a 63% chance of winning. In contrast, Rakhimova’s performance has been strong this season but inconsistently against top-20 players.

Kasatkina, currently ranked 18, made a convincing entrance to the tournament, defeating Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round in straight sets, with a score of 7-5, 6-1. She displayed powerful aggression, hitting 19 winners during the match.

In the same vein, Rakhimova secured her place in the second round following a tough battle against Caroline Garcia, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Rakhimova showcased her potential with 43 winners but struggled with double faults, committing 11.

Betting odds are currently reflecting the match-up dynamics, with Kasatkina listed at -225 on the moneyline while Rakhimova stands at +200. Interestingly, the oddsmakers have given Kasatkina a 60% chance of winning the first set, while odds for the total games over 20.5 sit at 57%.

Experts anticipate a competitive match, with Kasatkina needing to capitalize on her strengths while Rakhimova aims to rise to the occasion. As both players enter this pivotal match, the stakes are high, not only for advancement in the tournament but also for building momentum throughout the remainder of the season.

The match promises to deliver exciting tennis as both players strive to establish their foothold in the tournament. With both vying for a victory, tennis fans can expect an engaging tussle on the courts of the US Open.