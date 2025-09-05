Kasper Dolberg Returns to Ajax After Stint with Anderlecht

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Ajax announced the return of forward Kasper Dolberg from RSC Anderlecht, strengthening the team’s roster as they prepare for upcoming matches. Dolberg, who signed a contract until June 30, 2029, is excited to rejoin the club where he made his professional debut.

This move comes during the international break, with several Ajax players away to represent their national teams. Those who remained in Amsterdam practiced on Tuesday, continuing their preparations for the season.

Dolberg, originally from Silkeborg, Denmark, first joined Ajax in 2015. During his initial stint, he played 119 matches and scored 45 goals. The talented forward contributed to Ajax’s victories in the 2019 season, winning the league championship, KNVB Cup, and Johan Cruijff Shield.

After leaving Ajax in 2019, Dolberg had spells in France with OGC Nice, followed by loan moves to Sevilla FC and TSG Hoffenheim. In July 2023, he moved to Anderlecht, where he continued to develop his skills before making the decision to return to Ajax.

“Kasper is back on familiar ground. He knows Ajax well,” said club director Alex Kroes. “His qualities as a forward will definitely improve our team and make us more versatile in different competitions.”

As Ajax looks ahead, they will resume their Eredivisie campaign on September 13 against PEC Zwolle at home, kick-off at 4:30 PM.

Dolberg’s return adds depth to the squad, which has also welcomed seven new players this summer, including Kasper Dolberg himself who will don the number 9 jersey.