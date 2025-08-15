Kat Timpf Shares Breast Cancer Journey Hours Before Giving Birth

New York, NY — Fox News host Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in February 2025, just hours before giving birth. Timpf, 36, underwent a double mastectomy and has openly shared her recovery process with her followers.

In a recent Instagram post, Kat shared a heartfelt message about her husband, Cameron Friscia, with a photo of them holding hands while she lay in a hospital bed. “Cam has shown me what love is with his actions, by showing the f**k up for me consistently,” she wrote. The couple met on the dating app Raya and married in August 2020.

Fans have been supportive, flooding her comments with birthday wishes for Cameron and praise for his role during her health struggles. Kat announced her pregnancy in July 2024 and gave birth to her first child in February 2025.

On social media, Kat described her emotional journey that began with a breast cancer diagnosis just hours before labor. “I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she shared.

Timpf reassured her supporters that her cancer was at an early stage and that doctors believed it had not spread. She explained her frantic efforts to deliver her baby while facing the reality of her diagnosis.

Recently, after a medical procedure related to her recovery, she returned to her show, Gutfeld!. She admitted that the recovery process is long, explaining, “The best case scenario of breast cancer can involve quite a road to feeling whole again, so this is the first step in that.”

Despite facing some backlash online about her openness on the topic, she remains determined to share her journey. “I will likely talk about this for the rest of my life as that is how long it will affect me,” she stated in response to critics.