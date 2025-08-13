Kat Timpf Shares Journey of Motherhood and Cancer Battle

NEW YORK, NY — Kat Timpf, a prominent Fox News contributor and co-host of Gutfeld!, opened up about her life-altering experiences after giving birth and being diagnosed with breast cancer within just 24 hours, a situation that unfolded only a few months ago.

Timpf shared her emotional journey during a candid interview on the Guy Benson Show, describing the confused excitement of becoming a mother while facing the stark reality of her diagnosis. “What happened that day was I was diagnosed with cancer, and then that night I went into labor and I had a baby,” she explained. “Then a month later, I had both of my breasts removed to get all the cancer out.”

The 36-year-old author of *I Used to Like You Until…* detailed the surreal moments of having to inform close friends and family about her diagnosis. “It’s so awkward telling people you have cancer, especially when everyone’s expecting wonderful news,” she recounted. “The truth is, it’s tough.”

Timpf praised her husband, Cam, as her “incredible rock” throughout these challenging months. “I’ve really, really tested the sickness and health thing,” she said, acknowledging her husband’s support as crucial during her recovery. “He could step in and do a shift at a hospital with how much he has learned to care for me.”

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, she has embraced motherhood and plans to return to her comedy tour, expressing gratitude for the support from fans and the public. “I think it’s important to share my story,” Timpf said. “I hope that my openness helps others who are going through similar battles.”

As she continues her progress, Timpf remains committed to spreading awareness about breast cancer. “If I just focus on the baby, I could die,” she stated, emphasizing the need for vigilance in health matters. She expressed hope that her experience encourages young women to pay attention to their health and advocate for themselves.

Reflecting on her journey, Timpf concluded, “I’m so grateful for how things worked out. I have a platform to share, and I love when people tell me not to talk about it. If your biggest problem is hearing me talk about my experience, then you should be thankful.”