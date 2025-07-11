Sports
Katarzyna Kawa Reaches Challenger Final After Opponent’s Withdrawal
Bastad, Sweden — Katarzyna Kawa, a Polish tennis player, has advanced to the final of the Challenger tournament in Bastad after her opponent, Dalma Galfi of Hungary, withdrew during their semifinal match on Thursday.
Kawa began the match strongly and took a 4-1 lead before Galfi called for a medical timeout. Although Galfi returned to the court, she ultimately decided to retire from the match.
This victory places Kawa in the final of the tournament where she could potentially face Mayar Sherif or Daria Semenistaja, depending on the outcome of their match.
So far in the tournament, Kawa has lost only one set. In the first round, she faced Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, winning in a tight tie-break before losing a set 0-6. However, she fought back in the third set to win 6-3. In the second round, Kawa demonstrated her skills against Italy’s Martina Tervisan, winning comfortably with a score of 6-2, 6-3.
Kawa’s performance in Bastad has had a positive impact on her WTA ranking. She is currently ranked 132nd but has already climbed to 124th in live rankings following her successful matches.
