Kate Beckinsale Opens Up About Weight Loss Amid Fan Concerns

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kate Beckinsale responded to fan concerns about her dramatic weight loss following a recent Instagram post. On Tuesday, the 51-year-old actress shared photos of herself in a bikini, which quickly drew mixed reactions from her followers.

In one comment, a user expressed worry, stating, “Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem! You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help.” To this, Beckinsale replied candidly, “Yes I do. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score.” This comment hints at her struggles, referencing Bessel van der Kolk’s book on trauma.

Beckinsale did not provide further details about her situation but indicated that personal challenges have impacted her health. She appeared very slim in the photos, which included images of her pets and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 26. The actress wrote, “Girls trip with my girls. This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now, but a brief and precious reprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful.” Many fans showed support, with one stating, “You’re beautiful and you remind me of Audrey Hepburn.”

In the past, Beckinsale had mentioned losing weight due to stress related to her mother’s stage 4 cancer and a hospitalization. “I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” she told a commenter regarding her recent appearance. This acknowledgment reflects her ongoing emotional turmoil as she navigates her personal difficulties.