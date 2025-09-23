Kate Cassidy Shares AI Images of Late Liam Payne Ahead of His Anniversary

Los Angeles, CA – Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction member Liam Payne, recently shared AI-generated images featuring the couple as a way to remember him ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, the influencer posted a series of digitally altered photos on her Instagram Story. Cassidy, 26, was depicted wearing a light pink dress and holding a large clutch, while a smiling AI version of Payne sported a salmon-colored blazer and embraced her from behind.

In the post, Cassidy expressed her mixed feelings about technology, stating, “Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse.” The images come nearly a year after Payne’s tragic death at 31, following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Payne had been on vacation with Cassidy for nearly two weeks before the accident. A friend previously shared that Cassidy flew back to Florida without Payne after the incident. Investigators later determined that Payne suffered multiple traumas leading to his death.

In an emotional message shared after his passing, Cassidy wrote, “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.” She also honored his memory by baking a cake on what would have been his 32nd birthday on August 29.

Payne and Cassidy dated for two years before his untimely death. She has remarked on the difficulty of processing her grief in private while mourning her partner.