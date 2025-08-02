Sports
Kate Douglass Sets Record in 200m Breaststroke at World Championships
SINGAPORE — Pelham native Kate Douglass faced world record holder Evgeniia Chikunova in the 200-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships today. Douglass won decisively by a body length, adding a gold medal to her collection of two silver medals from the championships.
The 23-year-old Douglass, who earned Olympic gold in this event last year in Paris, had not competed against Chikunova until now due to her absence from the Olympics. Today, Douglass surged ahead from the beginning, setting a championship record with a time of 2:18.50, marking the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event. Chikunova finished in 2:19.96.
“I was really excited to get to race the world record holder in this,” Douglass said after the race. “I knew it was going to be a tight race. I think I just did a good job of staying in my own lane.”
Immediately after her victory, Douglass prepared for a semifinal heat in the 50-meter butterfly only 16 minutes later. Unfortunately, she came seventh in that heat with a time of 25.74. “I was a little disappointed not to make the final in the 50 fly but it’s hard to be disappointed after that 200 breaststroke,” she expressed.
Though Douglass won’t compete in any more individual events at the meet, she may participate in relay events later this weekend. Earlier, she earned silver medals in the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay.
