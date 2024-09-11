Kate Garraway Wins National Television Award for Derek’s Story

Kate Garraway has recently won the Authored Documentary Award at the National Television Awards (NTA) for her documentary entitled ‘Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story’. This documentary chronicles the final year of her husband Derek Draper’s life, who passed away in January at the age of 56 following a long battle with the effects of Covid-19.

During the award ceremony, Garraway dedicated the accolade to her late husband, expressing the importance of highlighting support for caregivers. She stated, ‘This one’s for you Derek, absolutely,’ while reflecting on the challenges faced by caregivers and the need for a supportive system.

Garraway has won this award for three consecutive years, with previous documentaries on Derek’s health securing victories in both 2021 and 2022. Her recent win aims to bring attention to the struggles that caregivers endure, emphasizing their vital role in the healthcare system.

Speaking to reporters, Garraway mentioned that the public response to her documentary was overwhelmingly positive and emphasized that the issues explored in the film resonate with many individuals who either provide care or require it. She expressed gratitude towards the professional caregivers who supported her husband throughout his illness.

The documentary has sparked discussions about the need for enhanced support and funding for caregivers, a subject Garraway is passionate about advocating for. She underscored that millions of people across the nation serve as caregivers without adequate support, and she hopes to continue fighting for their recognition and needs.