Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Enjoy Beach Day in Ibiza

Ibiza, Spain – Supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila were spotted enjoying a sunny beach day on July 9, 2025. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be in high spirits as they spent the day soaking up the sun and having fun together.

Kate, 51, wore a stylish beige two-piece bikini adorned with a dark brown leopard print, accessorizing with oversized black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Lila, 22, opted for a trendy black two-piece bikini, complemented by several necklaces and round black sunglasses.

During their beach outing, the pair took a dip in the pool, laughing and enjoying each other’s company. Lila was seen playfully running her fingers through her blonde hair, revealing glucose monitors discreetly positioned beneath her arms.

This beach moment coincided with the recent launch of a special Barbie doll made in Lila’s likeness, which features her sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. The doll is equipped with a Continuous Glucose Monitor and represents Lila’s advocacy for Type 1 diabetes awareness.

“I am proud to use my platform to educate around Type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool,” Lila said. She highlighted the importance of representation, noting, “Receiving messages from people who see my patches and feel represented means everything to me.”

In partnership with Breakthrough T1D, Mattel U.K. announced a donation of £20,000 to support Type 1 diabetes research and education. Lila expressed her excitement about receiving a doll that not only looks like her but also embodies her health journey.