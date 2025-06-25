Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Welcome Second Baby, Son Bellamy Brooks

Los Angeles, CA — Supermodel Kate Upton and baseball star Justin Verlander welcomed their second child, a son named Bellamy Brooks Verlander, on June 19. A representative for Upton confirmed the news to ABC News.

The couple, who married in November 2017, are already parents to a six-year-old daughter, Genevieve, affectionately known as Vivi. The arrival of Bellamy was celebrated widely on social media, with fans reacting positively to his unique name.

Justin Verlander, 42, a pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, has been placed on the Paternity List by the team, indicating his commitment to family time during this transitional period. The athlete and Upton began their relationship in 2014, before becoming engaged in 2016.

In interviews, Upton has shared her insights on motherhood, emphasizing the importance of positive messaging for young women, especially while raising a daughter. “Being a mother motivates you in so many ways to really be aware of the messaging that is put out there for young women,” she said during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch.

Reflecting on her parenting journey, Upton described how her daughter likes to dance and enjoy life, qualities she believes are passed down from her. “She loves to be in the moment,” Upton noted, connecting her daughter’s characteristics to her own vibrant personality.

The couple has kept their family life mostly private but did share glimpses of their experiences on social media. Upton previously revealed she was expecting Bellamy in a subtle way, continuing to build excitement among fans.

They now embark on this new chapter as a family of four, highlighting their ability to balance both their public careers and private lives.