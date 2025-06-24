Katerina Siniakova Faces Liudmila Samsonova at Bad Homburg Open

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Katerina Siniakova and Liudmila Samsonova are set to clash in the Round of 32 at the Bad Homburg Open on Monday. Siniakova, currently ranked No. 78, will compete against the higher-ranked Samsonova, who holds the No. 19 spot in the world.

The match marks the third consecutive year these two players have met at this tournament. Siniakova has won both of their previous encounters, although she will face a tougher opponent this time as Samsonova is coming off strong performances in Berlin.

Samsonova, 26, recently reached the semifinals in Berlin after defeating notable players including Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka. She is looking to build momentum on grass as she aims to improve her ranking ahead of Wimbledon, hoping to break into the Top-10.

Meanwhile, Siniakova, a veteran doubles player with 10 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, is striving to enhance her singles record of 16-14 this season. Her recent qualifying victories have helped her secure a spot in the main draw.

As both players gear up for Monday’s match, the head-to-head record stands at 2-1 in favor of Siniakova. However, the Czech player may face challenges due to fatigue from playing three matches in three days.

Sonya’s powerful grass court game makes her a formidable opponent. She will be seeking critical ranking points to bolster her position ahead of Wimbledon.

The match is being characterized as a tactical battle, with predictions leaning towards Samsonova potentially taking the victory in straight sets. The first serve is expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome.