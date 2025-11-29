Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Christmas Tradition with Chris Pratt

LOS ANGELES, CA — Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed that she and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, agreed to start celebrating Christmas on November 1 before their wedding. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Katherine shared the couple’s tradition of decorating their home for the holidays immediately after Halloween.

“Yes, it was an agreement that my husband and I had prior to getting married. Christmas lights and Christmas music start November 1st,” she said. This annual tradition is especially meaningful for Katherine, as she sees how much joy it brings to their daughters, Lyla and Eloise.

“My daughter Eloise recently said to me, ‘Mommy, it goes Halloween and then right into Christmas, right?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Katherine recounted. “That’s my child right there. She gets it. So we’re aligned.” The family enjoys all aspects of the holiday season, which they make a priority each year.

Katherine, an author of children’s books, expressed her love for Thanksgiving but emphasized the joy of blending it with Christmas festivities. “You can celebrate that holiday in the presence of Christmas lights,” she noted. “The holiday season, like November 1st, is my time to really emerge as a Christmas queen.”

In addition to decorating, Katherine loves blasting Christmas music and gathering the family together. “Every tradition that we do from putting up our Christmas lights to gathering all together as a family is something I’m really grateful for,” she shared. They married in 2019 and recently welcomed their son Ford in November 2024.

Chris Pratt also has a son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.