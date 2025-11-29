Entertainment
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Christmas Tradition with Chris Pratt
LOS ANGELES, CA — Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed that she and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, agreed to start celebrating Christmas on November 1 before their wedding. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Katherine shared the couple’s tradition of decorating their home for the holidays immediately after Halloween.
“Yes, it was an agreement that my husband and I had prior to getting married. Christmas lights and Christmas music start November 1st,” she said. This annual tradition is especially meaningful for Katherine, as she sees how much joy it brings to their daughters, Lyla and Eloise.
“My daughter Eloise recently said to me, ‘Mommy, it goes Halloween and then right into Christmas, right?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Katherine recounted. “That’s my child right there. She gets it. So we’re aligned.” The family enjoys all aspects of the holiday season, which they make a priority each year.
Katherine, an author of children’s books, expressed her love for Thanksgiving but emphasized the joy of blending it with Christmas festivities. “You can celebrate that holiday in the presence of Christmas lights,” she noted. “The holiday season, like November 1st, is my time to really emerge as a Christmas queen.”
In addition to decorating, Katherine loves blasting Christmas music and gathering the family together. “Every tradition that we do from putting up our Christmas lights to gathering all together as a family is something I’m really grateful for,” she shared. They married in 2019 and recently welcomed their son Ford in November 2024.
Chris Pratt also has a son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
Recent Posts
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance