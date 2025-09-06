Entertainment
Katherine Waterston Joins Andrew Garfield in Greengrass Film
Los Angeles, CA – Katherine Waterston has joined the cast of an upcoming film directed by Paul Greengrass, featuring Andrew Garfield as a legendary rebel leader. The project, which is currently untitled, is set to begin filming later this year.
Garfield will portray a historic leader who leads a rebellion against King Richard II as conflict sweeps across England. Waterston’s character details remain unknown, but casting announcements are expected soon.
Greengrass, known for his work on acclaimed films like ‘United 93’ and ‘Captain Phillips,’ has enlisted a strong production team. Jason Blum is producing through his Blumhouse Productions, along with Greg Goodman, Joanna Kaye, and Greengrass himself. Lars Sylvest and Joe Neurauter also join as producers from Thank You Pictures and Supernix, respectively.
This news comes as Greengrass prepares for the world premiere of his latest film, ‘The Lost Bus,’ starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. Following this premiere, he is expected to shift focus to the new project.
Waterston is gaining recognition for her performances in the Paramount+ series ‘The Agency‘ and the ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ series. She recently completed production on ‘Park Avenue‘ and ‘Fackham Hall,’ both set for release next year.
Currently, Garfield is promoting his film ‘After The Hunt,’ set to be released in theaters on October 10. His upcoming projects include collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino and another film also in post-production.
