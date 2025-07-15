Entertainment
Kathy Bates Becomes Oldest Emmy Nominee for Lead Actress in Drama Series
LOS ANGELES, CA — Kathy Bates made history on Tuesday by becoming the oldest performer ever nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at age 77 for her role in the CBS reboot of ‘Matlock.’
Bates surpassed the previous record held by Angela Lansbury, who was nominated at 70 for ‘Murder, She Wrote‘ in 1996. In ‘Matlock,’ Bates stars as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a highly skilled attorney who returns to the legal field after a long absence due to personal tragedy.
The show, which concluded its first season in April, is a modern twist on the classic series originally led by Andy Griffith from 1986 to 1995. Bates commented last year, “I’m incredibly fortunate… at 76… I’ve been able to play this role.”
In her portrayal, Matty navigates complex legal battles while dealing with her own emotional turmoil, having lost her daughter in a car accident. Now raising her grandson, she seeks revenge while also assisting a younger partner, Olympia, played by Skye P. Marshall.
Bates’ nomination comes after a notable awards season, where she was previously nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In February, she won a Critics Choice Award for her performance in ‘Matlock.’
The actress has accumulated 15 Emmy nominations throughout her career, winning twice—once for her guest role in ‘Two and a Half Men‘ and another for ‘American Horror Story: Coven.’ Bates won an Oscar in 1991 for her chilling performance in ‘Misery.’
‘Matlock’ has been renewed for a second season, expected to air in the fall. The 77th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Nate Bargatze on September 14, broadcasted live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
