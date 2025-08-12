Kathy Griffin Reveals Third Facelift in Candid YouTube Episode

LOS ANGELES, CA – Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed that she underwent her third facelift, showing off her new look and sharing her experience in a recent episode of her YouTube series, “Talk Your Head Off.” The 64-year-old comedian discussed her decision to have the surgery in the episode released on August 5, 2025.

In the episode, Griffin began by humorously acknowledging, “I have a new face, you guys, I had a facelift. That’s right.” She later added, “by the way, this is my third,” admitting to her viewers that she finds it amusing to be discussing such cosmetic procedures.

Griffin praised her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, who has also worked with pop star Sia. “The pictures sold me,” she said, referencing Sia’s impressive before-and-after photos. Sia helped Griffin secure an appointment with Talei when Griffin expressed her interest. “Sia, this guy’s backed up. Everybody wants to have him do their face,” Griffin recalled asking the singer for assistance.

Reflecting on the procedure itself, Griffin stated, “I’m going to be honest; it’s painful. These bitches that are like, ‘It’s like getting a tooth filled, it’s nothing!’ No, it’s painful.” She also mentioned spending time in a recovery center, making light of her experience, saying, “I can’t resist making jokes everywhere I go.”

Griffin did not hold back while discussing her recovery process. She described it as “disgusting” and difficult, admitting to having drains in her chin post-surgery. She joked, “You come home with a nurse and, it’s disgusting. The first night, there are drains that come out of your chin. I know it’s so gross. But the vanity takes over.”

Despite the pain and challenges, Griffin expressed satisfaction with her decision to undergo the facelift. She humorously concluded, “No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want.”

Griffin’s openness about cosmetic surgery reflects a growing trend among celebrities discussing their experiences candidly.