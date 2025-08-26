Sports
Katie Boulter Eyes Upset at US Open Against Marta Kostyuk
NEW YORK, USA – British tennis player Katie Boulter aims to regain her form as she faces 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. Boulter, who made a strong impression at Wimbledon, has struggled since defeating Paula Badosa earlier this season.
After a disappointing exit in the second round at Wimbledon to Solana Sierra, Boulter has won only one singles match out of her last six attempts. Following her first-round losses in both the Washington and Canadian Opens, she managed a victory against China’s Yue Yuan at the Cleveland Championships but fell to Viktorija Golubic in her last match.
Boulter’s draw opened up significantly after Madison Keys’ unexpected first-round exit at the hands of Renata Zarazua, creating a chance for Boulter to advance to the fourth round for the first time in her career.
The only seed left in her section is Kostyuk, who reached the quarter-finals at the Canadian Open but has faced difficulties lately, retiring from Cincinnati due to injury. Boulter holds a prior victory over Kostyuk from their previous meeting at the 2024 San Diego Open, where she won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
If Boulter can overcome Kostyuk, she will face world number 81 Zeynep Sonmez in the second round. The other match in Boulter’s section will see unseeded players Renata Zarazua and Diane Parry compete for advancement.
With a potential meeting against 11th seed Karolina Muchova looming in the fourth round, Boulter hopes to build on her past success and turn her fortunes around.
