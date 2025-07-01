Katie Boulter Upsets Seeded Player on Wimbledon Opening Day

London, England – On the opening day of Wimbledon, four Australian women faced defeats, but British player Katie Boulter delivered a thrilling upset by defeating No. 9 seed Paula Badosa. Boulter, known as Mrs. de Minaur-to-be, overcame Badosa with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court, marking one of the biggest wins of her career.

This victory was particularly uplifting for Boulter’s fiancé, Alex de Minaur, who is set to play his first match on Tuesday. The opening day also showcased the excitement for the host nation, as rising star Sonay Kartal achieved a noteworthy win. Kartal, who is relatively new to the scene, shocked the former French Open champion, defeating No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko with a score of 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu also emerged victorious, setting up a match against the 2023 champion, Marketa Vondrousova, who triumphed over 32nd-seeded American McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the second round by defeating Canadian player Carson Branstine in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

However, the day was bittersweet for two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur. She faced breathing difficulties and retired from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova while trailing 7-6 (7-5), 2-0. Jabeur, who has struggled with injuries this season, expressed her frustrations. “It doesn’t really help me with my confidence,” she said. “I keep pushing myself, even though it was a very tough season for me, so I hope I can feel better and see what’s going to happen.”

Last year’s runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, managed to bounce back after losing the first set, ultimately overcoming Latvian world No. 402 Anastasija Sevastova with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Additionally, Australian Open champion Madison Keys survived a scare, battling back from a set down to win against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, finishing with a scoreline of 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 7-5.

Seeds Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova also progressed, with Anisimova delivering a decisive 6-0, 6-0 victory over Yulia Putintseva, often referred to as a ‘double-bagel’.