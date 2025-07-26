Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Reunite in New Project

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Katie Holmes is reconnecting with her former co-star Joshua Jackson in a new film project titled “Happy Hours.” The movie explores the dynamics of relationships amidst the challenges of careers and family life.

Holmes, known for her roles in films like “First Daughter” and her time on the series “Dawson’s Creek,” has been a popular figure since her early career. Jackson, her on-screen love interest in “Dawson’s Creek,” will share the screen with her once again in this upcoming release.

<p"Working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship,” wrote Holmes on Instagram after news of the collaboration broke. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.” The two actors have remained friends since their romantic relationship ended in 1998.

As they lobbed fluffy queries back and forth while filming, many fans expressed their enthusiasm for the duo’s reunion. Though they’ve been linked romantically in the past, both Holmes and Jackson are currently single, which has sparked speculation about the potential for rekindled romance.

Holmes’ recent high-profile relationships include musician Bobby Wooten III, while Jackson is newly single following his split from actress Jodie Turner-Smith. With their shared past and recent reunion on set, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

“Their chemistry is undeniable; I can’t wait to see them on screen again,” said a long-time fan of both actors. The film is anticipated to showcase the complexity of love, echoing the themes that resonate in both actors’ lives.

Holmes and Jackson’s new project is set to remind audiences of their chemistry and shared history, making it one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.