Entertainment
Katie Miller Launches New Podcast for Busy Moms in 2025
Washington, D.C. — Katie Miller, former aide at the Department of Government Efficiency, recently launched her podcast, “The Katie Miller Podcast,” aimed at busy, working moms. Speaking with Fox News Digital, Miller explained her motivation to enter the podcast space, saying, “It is past time I spoke for myself and not for somebody else.”
Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, wants to create relatable content for conservative women. She noted that while many podcasts exist, hers focuses on the unique experiences of mothers balancing family and career.
“I don’t mean conservative in the politicized term. I mean someone who wants their kids to eat healthy, tries their best, and has a career,” Miller stated. She announced her podcast on Thursday after stepping away from her role in the White House.
With her communications background, she acknowledges the challenges of hosting a podcast independently. Her guest lineup will include a range of voices, not just conservatives. “I would hope that the only guests I have are not only people who identify as conservative or Republicans,” she said. “My best conversations in real life come from diverse views.”
In her inaugural episode, Miller interviewed Vice President JD Vance, where they discussed the challenges of family life. She aims to bring an honest dialogue about juggling motherhood and a professional career to her audience.
Miller’s experiences illustrate that women can succeed in multiple roles. “I went from being the vice president’s communications director to being an adviser to Elon Musk,” she explained. “My career proves that’s true.”
The podcast seeks to create a community where moms can share their struggles and triumphs. She believes that candid discussions about parenting challenges can resonate with listeners. “Life gets messy as a mom and a career woman,” she added.
Miller also highlighted the importance of family time in her and her husband’s busy schedules. “It is very important to me and my husband that one of us is at home for dinner every night with our children,” she said. She emphasized their commitment to having regular family meals.
As the podcasting landscape evolves, Miller sees the medium as a contemporary version of magazines. “Podcasting has become a curated space for specific audiences,” she noted, aiming to connect with listeners seeking relatable content.
