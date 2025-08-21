Katie Porter Gains Momentum in California Governor Race After Harris Withdraws

Sacramento, CA — Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is solidifying her position in the race to become California‘s next governor, following former Vice President Kamala Harris‘s decision to not run for the office. With more than a year remaining before the 2026 gubernatorial election, Porter is now the Democratic frontrunner to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, was widely expected to make a run for the governorship in her home state. However, in her announcement last month, she confirmed her intention to step back from the race, which has opened up opportunities for other candidates, particularly Porter.

According to a recent survey from the Politico-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab, 30% of voters who initially supported a potential Harris campaign have now shifted their support to Porter. Political science professor Jack Citrin of UC Berkeley noted that Porter’s growing popularity can be attributed to her recognizable profile and progressive stance. “She has a particular progressive stamp — more than the other two guys — and I think that’s part of her appeal,” said Citrin.

Porter officially entered the race on March 11 and has maintained a lead over her Democratic rivals, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis was also in the mix but suspended her campaign on August 8.

While Porter has seen a significant boost from Harris’s exit, Villaraigosa also gained ground, with 16% of Harris supporters now backing him. Another 11% have transferred their allegiance to Becerra. The survey, which included responses from 875 voters, was conducted between July 28 and August 12 and has a margin of error of 2.6%.