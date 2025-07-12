Katie Taylor Faces Amanda Serrano in Historic Trilogy Fight

NEW YORK, NY — Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to clash in a highly anticipated trilogy fight this Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The event highlights the evolution of women’s boxing and showcases the rivalry between the two champions.

Taylor, 38, from Bray, Ireland, boasts a professional record of 24 wins and one loss, with six knockouts. She previously fought Serrano, 36, from Puerto Rico, in two epic bouts, including a controversial decision in their 2022 rematch.

Serrano, who has a record of 47 wins, three losses, and one draw, moved through weight classes to face Taylor. Their first meeting did not only draw thousands to Madison Square Garden but also garnered attention for women’s boxing at a level rarely seen before.

Before their initial encounter, Serrano faced a tough challenge, overcoming a substantial cut above her eye in their rematch. Despite that setback, Taylor emerged victorious, showcasing her resilience.

As both champions prepare for this trilogy, they’re aware of the potential impact on their careers and the sport. “Rivalries make everything more exciting,” Serrano said. “We’re just trying to prove who the best fighter in the world is.”

The fight card will also feature other impressive female boxers, including Chantelle Cameron, who aims to secure a future fight against the winner. Cameron currently holds the WBC interim title and recently stated, “I will fight for the title after this next fight.”

Natasha Jonas, another contender, is hoping for a chance to face either Taylor or Serrano, remarking, “Fighting Katie would be ideal. There are only certain fights that can motivate me.”

Amidst all this, Taylor’s style and tactics are under scrutiny. Both Cameron and Jonas noted Taylor’s use of head movements in previous fights, emphasizing the importance of strategy on Saturday.

The event represents a significant moment for women’s boxing, aiming to capture the “mainstream” audience. It will stream live on Netflix, an effort to promote gender equality in sports. “This is going to be a huge moment for women’s boxing,” Taylor said, believing that the fight will elevate new stars in the sport.

This trilogy fight signifies not only the culmination of a fierce rivalry but also a milestone for women’s boxing, promising an unforgettable night at Madison Square Garden.