Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy with Viral Photo
Chennai, India — In a buzzworthy announcement, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a photo on Instagram showcasing Katrina comfortably flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradles it. The caption reads, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
The speculation surrounding their pregnancy began weeks prior, stirred by a video of the couple at a ferry port in Mumbai. Katrina’s outfit—a loose white shirt and baggy pants—along with her careful walking sparked concern among fans, leading to comments like, “Is she pregnant?”
In July, the rumors intensified after a fan-generated post claimed they would welcome their baby in October or November. However, once the post was debunked, many fans noted that the couple had not made any public comment regarding the rumors.
Despite the swirling speculation, fans reacted joyfully to the recent photo on social media. Many expressed their excitement with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “So so happy for her… Congratulations!” while another exclaimed, “My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming. Congratulations!”
Previously, Katrina had also sparked similar rumors earlier this year with her New Year’s Eve post, which featured her in a polka-dot dress, reminiscent of a common Hollywood trend concerning pregnancy announcements.
Katrina last appeared in the film ‘Merry Christmas’ while Vicky starred in the blockbuster ‘Chhaava’. Fans are eager to see what the future holds for the couple as they embark on this journey into parenthood.
