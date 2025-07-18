Entertainment
KATSEYE and Monster High Unveil New Version of Iconic ‘Fright Song’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Mattel, Inc. announced today a thrilling collaboration between its beloved Monster High brand and global girl group KATSEYE. This partnership launches with a reimagined version of the iconic anthem, ‘Fright Song,’ now available across major streaming and digital download platforms.
Accompanying the song is a vibrant music video streaming on the Monster High YouTube channel. The project aims to immerse fans in a spirited world that celebrates individuality and belonging, key values of the Monster High ethos.
‘KATSEYE embodies our core values of Monster High — bold creativity, fearless self-expression, and a commitment to lifting up others,’ said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel. ‘We’re thrilled that this collaboration brings our iconic anthem to life in a whole new way.’
Originally released in 2010, ‘Fright Song’ remains the brand’s most successful track, boasting more than 87.9 million global audio streams. KATSEYE’s rendition adds fresh vocals and updated lyrics, elevating the empowering message of self-expression.
Known for their chart-topping EP ‘BEAUTIFUL CHAOS,’ which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, KATSEYE blends fashionable visuals with dynamic choreography in their latest project. The music video features custom monster designs inspired by each member’s heritage, including a shapeshifting Rakshasa and a mystical sea creature.
‘Monster High has always stood for celebrating what makes you unique,’ KATSEYE said. ‘Recreating ‘Fright Song’ and designing our monster identities has been such a dream. We hope the EYEKONS feel the love and energy we poured into this project.’
To celebrate the collaboration, Monster High and KATSEYE have introduced custom dolls designed to represent each member’s unique style and monster persona. While the dolls are not for sale, they reflect the creative spirit behind the collaboration.
Fans can now stream ‘Fright Song’ on all major global audio services and watch the full music video across social platforms of Monster High and KATSEYE.
