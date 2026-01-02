Katsuhiro Harada Bids Farewell to Tekken After 31 Years

Tokyo, Japan – Katsuhiro Harada, the legendary game director behind the Tekken series, has announced his departure from Bandai Namco, marking the end of over three decades with the company. In a heartfelt social media post, Harada revealed he is no longer involved with the Tekken franchise as he looks to the future.

On December 8, 2025, Harada shared the significant news, stating, “I’d like to share that I’ll be leaving Bandai Namco at the end of 2025. With the TEKKEN series reaching its 30th anniversary—an important milestone for a project I’ve devoted much of my life to—I felt this was the most fitting moment to bring one chapter to a close.”

Harada, who has been at the helm of the Tekken franchise since the release of Tekken 3 in 1997, updated his bio to reflect his new status as a “Former Game Director and Chief Producer of action and fighting games.” His announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom shared memorable moments from the series and expressed their gratitude.

“We will always think of you, Harada-san, thank you for everything,” one user commented, while another lightheartedly noted the series’ penchant for dramatic plot twists, saying, “Heihachi ‘died’ like 4 times. Kazuya came back from a volcano. We know how this works in the Tekken universe. See you in the next patch notes, boss.”

Throughout his career at Bandai Namco, Harada not only shaped Tekken but also contributed to other franchises like Ace Combat and Project x Zone, taking on various production and direction roles. He led the charge for innovations within the gaming space, including introducing new titles like Pokken Tournament.

Although he plans to appear at upcoming esports events related to Tekken, Harada has indicated that he will announce his future plans at a later date. Fans and industry leaders alike are eager to see what this pioneering game designer will undertake next.

As he steps away from the franchise he helped build into a global phenomenon, Harada’s legacy in gaming remains firmly established.