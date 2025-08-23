Katy ISD Students Honored for Academic Excellence

Katy, Texas—On August 22, 2025, Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) celebrated the recognition of 1,680 students who excelled academically through the College Board’s National Recognition Program. This initiative honors high-performing students based on their scores in the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, and Advanced Placement® (AP) Exams.

Dr. Christine Caskey, Katy ISD Chief Academic Officer, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and perseverance our students demonstrate every day and the support our teachers provide on their academic journey,” she said.

The National Recognition Program aims to highlight the academic achievements of students, granting them a competitive edge for college and scholarship applications. It is facilitated by BigFuture, a platform that helps students plan for college and find scholarships.

This year, the College Board introduced three new award categories: the First-Generation Recognition Award, the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, and the School Recognition Award. These categories celebrate outstanding students across all high schools.

To receive recognition, students must meet specific academic criteria, which were not detailed in the announcement.

Katy ISD, which welcomed approximately 97,000 students back to school last week, continues to outperform state averages in academic performance. The district earned a B rating for the third consecutive year, the highest among Texas’s 10 largest districts.

Dr. Caskey emphasized the importance of various metrics in assessing student performance. “State standardized test scores are just one of several metrics by which we assess the academic preparedness of our students,” she stated. “These impressive results demonstrate the daily commitment of Katy ISD educators, support staff, parents, and leaders working collaboratively to ensure all students receive a high-quality education.”