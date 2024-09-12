Katy Perry Celebrates MTV Video Vanguard Award with Futuristic Performance

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on a Wednesday night, pop icon Katy Perry delivered an extraordinary performance as she celebrated receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. Perry performed a medley of her greatest hits alongside tracks from her upcoming album, 143, which is set to release on September 20, 2024.

The performance began with a stunning montage of Perry’s most iconic music videos, followed by her appearing in a futuristic, alien-like ensemble to perform her hit song ‘Dark Horse.’ As she gracefully floated above the crowd, Perry transitioned into ‘E.T.,’ perfectly embodying the space theme of the VMAs.

As the performance continued, Doechii joined Perry on stage for a vibrant rendition of their new collaborative single ‘I’m His, He’s Mine,’ set to release on Friday. The duo captivated the audience with their chemistry, almost sharing a kiss.

Perry’s performance wasn’t just about music; it was also a nostalgic journey. She reminisced her 2015 Super Bowl performance by engaging the crowd with ‘California Gurls’ and took a moment to perform ‘Teenage Dream‘ while announcing her upcoming album. The performance further included other hits like ‘I Kissed a Girl‘ and ‘Firework,’ weaving in the thematic elements of her new album using drone-controlled blue butterflies.

During her acceptance speech, Perry thanked MTV for supporting her creative ventures and paid homage to past platforms like MySpace and Warped Tour that helped shape her career. She also expressed deep gratitude towards her family, fans, and especially Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy.

As a testament to her resilience, Perry urged emerging artists to stay true to themselves amidst industry pressures and highlighted the importance of mental health, advising them to ‘turn off social media, safeguard your mental health.’ Introducing Perry, Orlando Bloom emphasized her transformation from Kathryn Hudson into a global superstar and appreciated her role as a mother and partner.

Perry’s award follows recent honors for artists like Shakira and Nicki Minaj, cementing her status as a ‘true pop culture icon.’ The ceremony, a quintessential celebration of music, featured performances by numerous artists, underlining the enduring influence of Katy Perry in the entertainment industry.