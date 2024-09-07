Katy Perry Exits American Idol After 20 Seasons

Another season of American Idol has concluded, with Season 22 wrapping up on Sunday night. Judge Katy Perry has announced her departure from the show after serving seven seasons alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

ABC revived the singing competition series in 2018, following its original run on Fox for 15 seasons. American Idol first premiered in June 2002, giving rise to the careers of musicians such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson. The show originally featured judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul, with Ryan Seacrest as the long-time host.

As of now, ABC has yet to reveal who will take Perry’s place among the roster of judges. American Idol has had numerous celebrity judges over the years, whose contributions have shaped the show.

Simon Cowell, known for his candid critiques, was one of the original judges until Season 9. Randy Jackson holds the record as the longest-serving judge, with a total of 12 seasons. Paula Abdul was instrumental in the show’s early years before transitioning to other judging roles across various platforms.

Other notable judges have included Kara DioGuardi, Ellen DeGeneres, Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Harry Connick Jr., and, most recently, Katy Perry.

Carrie Underwood, who herself won the competition in Season 4, is set to join the judging panel in Season 25, filling the position left by Perry. She expressed her excitement about the opportunity, highlighting her diverse musical background.