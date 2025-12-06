Katy Perry Goes Public with Justin Trudeau in Japan

Tokyo, Japan – Katy Perry has officially confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by sharing intimate photos from their recent trip to Japan. The pop star’s Instagram post on Saturday features the couple enjoying meals and sightseeing together during Perry’s “Lifetimes Tour” in Tokyo.

The post includes a selfie of Perry and Trudeau leaning cheek to cheek outdoors and a video showing them sharing a meal, looking affectionately at each other. Perry captioned the images, “Tokyo times on tour and more,” adding a festive vibe to their public reveal.

Speculation about their romance began in July 2025 when they were photographed together in Montreal, where Trudeau attended one of Perry’s concerts. Their relationship appears to have intensified, characterized by affectionate displays, including a recent outing in Paris where they were seen holding hands.

During Perry’s tour in Japan, they had lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, on December 3. Kishida shared a photo on social media, referring to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner” and expressing joy at their continued friendship.

Trudeau reposted Kishida’s message, thanking him for their time together and acknowledging Perry formally in a diplomatic context.

Both Perry and Trudeau entered this new chapter following significant personal transitions. Perry separated from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after nearly a decade, while Trudeau finalized his separation from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They are both navigating life as single parents while pursuing their careers.

The couple’s recent appearances together suggest they are keen to share their relationship openly, and their time in Japan marks a bold step in that direction. As Perry continues her global tour, Trudeau appears to be embracing this new connection.