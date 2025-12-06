Entertainment
Katy Perry Goes Public with Justin Trudeau in Japan
Tokyo, Japan – Katy Perry has officially confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by sharing intimate photos from their recent trip to Japan. The pop star’s Instagram post on Saturday features the couple enjoying meals and sightseeing together during Perry’s “Lifetimes Tour” in Tokyo.
The post includes a selfie of Perry and Trudeau leaning cheek to cheek outdoors and a video showing them sharing a meal, looking affectionately at each other. Perry captioned the images, “Tokyo times on tour and more,” adding a festive vibe to their public reveal.
Speculation about their romance began in July 2025 when they were photographed together in Montreal, where Trudeau attended one of Perry’s concerts. Their relationship appears to have intensified, characterized by affectionate displays, including a recent outing in Paris where they were seen holding hands.
During Perry’s tour in Japan, they had lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, on December 3. Kishida shared a photo on social media, referring to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner” and expressing joy at their continued friendship.
Trudeau reposted Kishida’s message, thanking him for their time together and acknowledging Perry formally in a diplomatic context.
Both Perry and Trudeau entered this new chapter following significant personal transitions. Perry separated from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after nearly a decade, while Trudeau finalized his separation from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They are both navigating life as single parents while pursuing their careers.
The couple’s recent appearances together suggest they are keen to share their relationship openly, and their time in Japan marks a bold step in that direction. As Perry continues her global tour, Trudeau appears to be embracing this new connection.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown