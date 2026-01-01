Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Plan New Year’s Eve Together

LOS ANGELES, CA — Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to welcome the New Year together. An insider revealed to Us Weekly, ‘Justin and Katy will be spending New Year’s together. They are very smitten and into each other.’

The couple was first seen together in July 2025 when Perry was in Montreal for her Lifetimes Tour. Following this initial meeting, they continued to cultivate their relationship, with sources indicating that Perry is ‘really inspired’ by Trudeau and impressed by his accomplishments.

Since their romance blossomed, they have celebrated milestones together, including Perry’s 41st birthday in Paris in October. They were later seen making their relationship Instagram official during Perry’s recent trip to Tokyo, where they shared photos together.

A source commented on the nature of their relationship, stating that Trudeau has been persistent in pursuing Perry, who initially wasn’t looking to start a new romance. ‘Katy is really into it. She’s very happy,’ the source shared. ‘She’s trying to keep it low-key and has spent a lot of private time with him.’

Earlier this month, the pair met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their tour. Trudeau posted on X, expressing his appreciation for their time together, highlighting the friendship between Canada and Japan.

Perry’s relationship with Trudeau marks her first public romance since her split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier in 2025. The couple shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy, and have publicly stated their commitment to co-parenting.

As Perry and Trudeau look forward to ringing in 2026 together, sources suggest that their connection continues to deepen. ‘He checks all the boxes for Katy — he has a great sense of humor, he’s charming, and treats her with respect,’ said one insider, also noting that their families have begun to integrate with the children meeting each other.

The couple seems to be moving forward smoothly, with an insider stating, ‘This isn’t a fling; they’re crazy about each other.’