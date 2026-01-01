Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Family Outing After Split

London, England — Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom proved their amicable co-parenting skills during a family outing on December 30, 2025. The pair attended a performance of “Paddington: The Musical” alongside their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and Bloom’s son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

In photos shared by West End actor Tarinn Callender on Instagram, the former couple can be seen smiling together while posing with the cast of the musical. Daisy rested her head on her father’s shoulder, while Flynn, 14, wrapped his arms around his younger sister. The outing was a testament to their commitment to raising their children together despite their recent split.

Katy wore a tan cardigan and matching trousers, complemented by a baseball cap. Orlando sported a camel-colored trench coat, blue jeans, and gray sneakers for the family event, which took place about five months after their separation was confirmed.

A spokesperson for the ex-couple stated in July that, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.” The couple had been together for nearly a decade before announcing their breakup earlier this year.

Both Perry and Bloom have expressed support for one another since the split. During a September interview with Today, Orlando said, “We’re gonna be great. It’s nothing but love,” emphasizing their focus on co-parenting.

Katy has also shown her support, sharing an Instagram post featuring Orlando’s latest movie. She noted, “We want to evolve… that’s why we’re in our relationship—to become better humans, so we can raise this beautiful human being.” This sentiment highlights their dedicated aim to offer a stable environment for their daughter.