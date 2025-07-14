Kawamura Shines in Summer League Despite Size Challenges

LAS VEGAS — Japanese point guard Yuta Kawamura arrived in Las Vegas with a clear goal: to secure a contract. Standing at just 5-foot-8, Kawamura was the shortest player in the NBA last season but impressed by winning a training camp contract and a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite limited playing time — only 93 minutes throughout the season — he showcased his talents as a playmaker.

“I believe I still can play in the NBA,” Kawamura stated after his first game of the summer league. “I want to get a contract — two-way, whatever. I just want to get a contract.”

Games at Cox Pavilion are often tightly packed, accommodating fewer than 2,500 fans, which creates a more intimate atmosphere compared to regular NBA games. Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors drew only mild applause until Kawamura entered the game in the first quarter. Fans dressed in hachimakis and Japanese basketball gear erupted, holding posters in support of Kawamura.

Kawamura’s presence represents hope for Japanese basketball, a country where only one player, Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers, is currently rostered in the NBA. Historically, just eight Japanese players have made it to the league. Named MVP of Japan’s B.League in 2023, Kawamura has laid his claim to be a standout.

As he competes in summer league, Kawamura tries hard to overcome his physical challenges. Although his defensive skills require him to be strategic, making adjustments like inviting contact and using his quickness to pressure opponents, his offensive abilities help him stand out. He averaged 7.8 assists per game in the G-League and displayed creativity throughout his brief appearances with the Grizzlies.

While playing for the Bulls in Las Vegas, Kawamura demonstrated some of his flair but struggled shooting, going just 1-for-6 against the Raptors. Still, he adeptly maneuvered through defensive strategies by using jump passes and making quick moves to evade defenders.

“He’s definitely a catalyst,” said summer league head coach Billy Donovan III. “He can get in the paint, play-make and generate easy shots for others.”

Though the crowded Bulls roster likely means Kawamura won’t land a contract with them, his efforts have caught attention. Teammate Matas Buzelis expressed admiration, chasing Kawamura after a play. “He’s the definition of heart over height,” Buzelis said. “He plays so hard. To be on the floor with him, it means a lot to me. I’m not going to take it for granted because he’s an amazing player and an amazing human.”