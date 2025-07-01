Kayky Joins Bahia as Doku Prepares for Club World Cup Challenge

Manchester, England — Brazilian winger Kayky has officially joined Bahia, pending international clearance. The 22-year-old player spent the latter half of the 2024/25 season on loan at the Brazilian Serie A club, and the deal has now been made permanent.

Kayky initially joined Manchester City in April 2021 from Fluminense, where he played a vital role in helping the Elite Development Squad win the Premier League 2 title during his first full season. He made 13 appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

He made his senior debut with Manchester City by coming off the bench in an FA Cup match against Swindon, contributing to a 4-1 victory. He also made another appearance against Norwich in a 4-0 Premier League win.

Following loan spells at Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira and Bahia, Kayky suffered a significant injury, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in July 2023, which sidelined him for the entire season. However, he made a comeback ahead of the 2024/25 season, having a brief stint with Sparta Rotterdam before securing his move to Bahia.

Meanwhile, teammate Jeremy Doku has shared insights into his resurgence in form ahead of Manchester City’s crucial last-16 match in the FIFA Club World Cup. Doku has stood out in the tournament, notably winning the Superior Player of the Match award in a 5-2 victory against Juventus.

Speaking to the media, Doku attributed his performance to a renewed focus on his faith, stating, “I feel free and enjoying my football.” He expressed his hope to continue improving under the guidance of the coach.

Manchester City will face Al Hilal on Monday night at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line. However, there are concerns regarding possible thunderstorms that may disrupt the match, similar to a recent delay Chelsea experienced during their last-16 match against Benfica.