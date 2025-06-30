Sports
Kayla Thornton’s Career Night Leads Valkyries Past Sky
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Kayla Thornton scored a career-high 29 points on Friday night, leading the Golden State Valkyries to a thrilling 83-78 victory over the Chicago Sky.
The game, held at Chase Center, saw Thornton make her fourth three-pointer with just two minutes left, putting Golden State (7-8) ahead 78-70. However, Chicago (4-11) responded with four quick points, capped by Angel Reese‘s offensive rebound and score with 1:11 remaining.
With the shot clock winding down, Thornton was fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws, extending the Valkyries’ lead to 79-74. Despite Reese scoring again following another offensive rebound, Tiffany Hayes provided crucial support for Golden State by hitting two free throws, sealing the game.
Along with Thornton’s standout performance, Tiffany Hayes contributed 13 points, while Kate Martin added 11, and Kaitlyn Chen chipped in with 10 points. For the Sky, Ariel Atkins led the way with 20 points, while Reese had a notable night with 17 points and 18 rebounds, marking her third straight game with over 15 rebounds.
Kia Nurse played a key role for Chicago, scoring 12 of her 17 points in the first half. Rachel Banham also reached double figures with 11 points. Chicago was without Kamilla Cardoso, who was unavailable due to an overseas commitment.
The match attracted an audience of 18,064 fans, showcasing the growing excitement for women’s basketball. The Valkyries’ victory also came after a tough season start, highlighting their potential moving forward.
