Kayla Thornton Out for Season Following Knee Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton will miss the remainder of the WNBA season after undergoing knee surgery on Friday, the team announced.

Thornton sustained a right knee injury during practice earlier in the week, shortly after returning from the All-Star break where she made her All-Star debut. The surgery was deemed successful.

Before her injury, Thornton was enjoying a stellar season, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. She had been a key player for the Valkyries, leading the team in several statistical categories.

“We’re really devastated about the news of KT,” said Head Coach Natalie Nakase. “KT is a huge part of who we are, what we stand for and where we are today.” The Valkyries face a tough challenge replacing Thornton’s contributions as she was a vital leader both on and off the court.

Selected by Golden State during the expansion draft after winning a championship with the New York Liberty in 2024, Thornton quickly became a fan favorite at the Chase Center. The Valkyries have sold out all 11 of their home games this season.

Thornton’s absence will open opportunities for other players, similar to how the Valkyries have adjusted their lineups throughout the season. “It’s the next woman up mentality,” said rookie forward Janelle Salaün. “Injuries are part of the game.”

The team will have to adapt without Thornton, who also served as the best perimeter defender. Veronica Burton, the team’s point guard, praised Thornton’s leadership, emphasizing the importance of stepping up in her absence. “KT does more than score for us. She’s an incredible leader,” Burton stated.

The Valkyries stated that Thornton will begin her rehabilitation process immediately. She will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, further complicating the future for the team as they navigate the season without her.