Kayla Vesia Shares Emotional Update After Baby Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA — Kayla Vesia, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia, shared an emotional video update on January 2, expressing gratitude for the support she and her husband have received following the loss of their daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia. The couple announced their baby girl’s passing on November 7, after she died on October 26.

In the two-minute video posted on Instagram, Kayla opened up about her daily struggles with grief. ‘You know, I don’t have much to say, honestly,’ she began. ‘Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day’s so different for us right now and I don’t really have the words.’

Kayla expressed immense gratitude towards the Dodger community and baseball fans who have reached out to her and Alex during this difficult time. ‘It just felt right to come on here and say “Thank you,”’ she said. ‘I am really grateful for the community of you guys, and just expressing your support and love towards us. It really has brought us a lot of comfort during this.’

Before the loss, the Vesias announced their pregnancy in April 2025. During the World Series in late October, the Dodgers had announced that Alex was not on the roster due to a personal matter. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman emphasized the importance of support during such personal challenges, stating, ‘This is so much bigger than baseball.’

In her video, Kayla spoke about her uncertainty regarding future content on social media but expressed her desire to share her journey with others facing similar experiences. ‘I don’t know how much I’m going to share. I don’t know the details of it, but I do know that I want to share, and if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, feel like they’re not alone.’

Kayla concluded her heartfelt message by wishing everyone a happy new year, stating, ‘I don’t know what this year is gonna bring. I’ll slowly be getting back on here, but I love you guys, and that’s about it for right now.’