PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Kaytron Allen made history on Saturday by becoming the first player in Penn State football history to rush for over 4,000 yards in his college career. Allen achieved this milestone during the first quarter of the game against Rutgers, securing a 55-yard run.

With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Allen’s performance went beyond breaking records. He has now accumulated a total of 4,009 rushing yards, placing him among the elite as the 23rd player in Big Ten history to achieve this feat. Entering the game, Allen already held the Penn State record for most career carries with 747 and was third in rushing touchdowns.

Before the game against Rutgers, Allen had rushed for 3,954 yards, with 38 touchdowns to his name. He had an impressive season thus far, rushing 188 times for 1,077 yards at an average of 5.7 yards per carry and contributing 14 touchdowns.

After the game, Allen reflected on his remarkable achievement, saying, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. Unfortunately, the season didn’t go how I planned, but I am grateful for my team and coaches.” Allen also expressed his desire for team success over individual accolades.

Originally from Norfolk, Va., Allen moved to Penn State as a highly-rated recruit from IMG Academy. He has developed not only as a player but also in his leadership role within the team. His teammate, Terry Smith, noted Allen’s transformation, saying, “He has matured tremendously and now shows more personality as a leader.”

Penn State entered the game needing a win to qualify for a bowl game. The team’s performance over the past weeks had been solid, winning against Michigan State and Nebraska leading up to this crucial matchup. Being a must-win situation for both teams, Penn State’s running game, including Allen and fellow back Nick Singleton, aimed to exploit Rutgers’ weaker rushing defense.

As the game unfolded, Allen’s contributions continued to shine, keeping the Nittany Lions in contention for postseason play. Penn State continues to build momentum, and with strong performances from their offensive line, they were expected to dominate. The program looks forward to concluding their season successfully and aiming for a bowl with Allen’s historic achievement as part of their legacy.