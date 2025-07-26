Kazakhstan to Launch National Cargo Airline by 2026

Astana, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan plans to launch a national cargo airline to capitalize on the growing air cargo market. The announcement was made on July 23 during a meeting of ministers led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The decision comes as Kazakhstan seeks to strengthen its position in the global air transportation sector. Currently, the volume of air cargo in the country stands at 57.7 million tonnes, with about 15% of shipments passing through its airspace.

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the importance of this endeavor, stating, “Comprehensive work is underway to develop airport infrastructure and domestic transport. The project to create a cargo airline is one of the key ones. Its implementation will enable the reorientation of transit flows to Kazakhstan and strengthen our position in the cargo air transportation market.”

The initial operations will involve leasing three aircraft, with plans to grow the fleet to ten over time. The first flight is expected to take off in early 2026, marking a significant step in the nation’s aviation development.

The initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader objectives to enhance airport facilities and ground infrastructure, as part of its vision to become a key aviation hub in Central Asia.

According to the Transport Ministry, Kazakhstani airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in the first half of 2025, representing a 6% increase from the previous year, and the country’s airports served a total of 14.4 million people.

The government has invested significantly in aviation infrastructure, having reconstructed 20 runways and 19 terminals in recent years. Kazakhstan also aims to expand its aircraft fleet to 221 units by 2030.

Following the announcement, Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk Kazyna, which is involved in the airline’s establishment, reiterated, “This strategic move aims to better serve the sustainable growth in the global air cargo market.”