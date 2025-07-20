Kazakhstan News Roundup: Nuclear Plant, STEM Olympiad, and New Electric Train

Astana, Kazakhstan – This week, Kazinform News Agency highlights key developments that have occurred in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that Kazakh companies will play a significant role in the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, although exact figures are yet to be revealed due to incomplete project documentation.

In a show of national pride, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated students who excelled at international competitions, including the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai. These students exemplified exceptional talent and are a source of inspiration for their peers.

On resource management, Bektenov instructed regional leaders to enhance control over water consumption and reduce losses. He emphasized the importance of using groundwater resources to ensure an adequate drinking water supply for residents in Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

Furthermore, President Tokayev signed a significant decree extending the role of the Financial Monitoring Agency. This move aims to empower the agency to tackle not only financial crimes but also illegal budget fund usage, enhancing efforts against the shadow economy.

In fiscal developments, Prime Minister Bektenov explained the necessity of increasing the VAT rate from 12% to 16%. This adjustment is aimed at boosting budget revenues essential for social and infrastructural projects in Kazakhstan.

On an international front, Japan announced a grant to support Kazakhstan’s efforts in combating nuclear tests, particularly in Semey. The collaboration emphasizes strong ties and the exchange of expertise between Hiroshima Prefecture and Kazakhstan’s Abai region.

Travel enthusiasts are in for a treat as a new electric train has been launched, connecting Astana to a popular tourist destination in just 2.5 hours. The modern train includes advanced digital features and various service options, enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

In sports, tennis player Alexander Bublik triumphed over Alexander Shevchenko with a score of 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad. The No. 2 seed is set to compete against Francisco Comesana in the semi-finals.

Highlighting educational achievements, Daniel Tulebayev, an 11th-grade student from NURORDA Lyceum, won a bronze medal and a silver medal at the 2025 International Scientific Olympiad, contributing to the overall medal tally of five for the Kazakh team.

Lastly, the Operaliya 2025 festival attracted over 10,000 viewers in Astana, featuring a trilogy of Roland Petit’s ballets and premieres of new operas, showcasing a vibrant cultural scene in the capital.