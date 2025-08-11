KDKA-TV Reporter Jessica Guay Announces Pregnancy

Pittsburgh, PA – Award-winning KDKA-TV reporter Jessica Guay is expecting her first child. She and her husband revealed the happy news on social media, sharing that their baby is due in January 2026.

In a heartwarming announcement, Guay posted a photo of the couple on a beach, with the words ‘coming January 2026’ written in the sand. They wore hats reading ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ as they gazed toward the ocean.

Guay, a Delaware native and a graduate of West Virginia University, joined KDKA-TV in 2021. Since then, she has earned recognition for her journalism, gaining a loyal following in Pittsburgh.

Fans and colleagues quickly took to social media to congratulate her on the exciting news. One colleague commented, ‘So happy for you both! This baby is lucky to have you as parents.’

More exciting developments are sure to come as Guay embarks on this new chapter of her life.