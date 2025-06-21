Keanu Reeves Demands Script Changes for John Wick 5 Amid Age Concerns

LOS ANGELES, CA — Keanu Reeves is preparing to return for the fifth installment of the beloved John Wick franchise, but this time he wants the script to better reflect his aging body and physical limitations. An insider revealed that Reeves, 60, is set to earn a staggering $35 million for his role, underscoring the film’s significant budget.

As production ramps up, the source explained that the script is currently being written and that Reeves is being candid about what stunts he is willing to perform. “There’s no faking this. He’s being totally honest about what he can and can’t do, and he has put his body through hell for these movies,” the insider stated.

Over the past decade, Reeves has made an estimated $22 million from the franchise, with his earnings peaking at approximately $15 million for the fourth film. As he prepares for the next installment, the payday is expected to continue escalating. Despite his age, Reeves remains committed to delivering an authentic performance.

The source highlighted that while Reeves is dedicated, he understands the constraints of his body as he ages. “He’s going to do everything and anything he possibly can to make this work, but he’s in his sixties now and everybody has their limits,” the insider added.

In contrast, another action star, Tom Cruise, 62, takes a different approach. Cruise reportedly continues to push boundaries, performing his own stunts despite warnings from friends and family. A separate source mentioned, “Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, but Tom enjoys doing his own stunts and isn’t ready to stop.”

While Reeves acknowledges the thrill of action films, he insists on a narrative that mirrors his journey. During the franchise’s evolution, he strategically negotiated his salary, initially taking a lower pay for the first film in 2014 for a substantial raise in sequels, which has certainly paid off.

<p"The Wick franchise was a genius financial move that paid off in spades," the insider remarked. "Keanu isn't giving up on that world anytime soon, but he needs the writing to reflect his age and his limitations to surpass them, which he always does!"

As for the timeline of John Wick 5, no official release date has been announced, but industry experts predict it may not reach theaters before late 2026, especially with several spinoffs in development. Fans eagerly await more news as the project progresses.