Sports
Keanu Reeves to Document Cadillac F1 Team’s Journey to 2026 Grid
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Actor Keanu Reeves will host a new documentary series focused on the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as they prepare to join the F1 grid in March 2026. This initiative, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), aims to tell the story behind the team’s establishment as the 11th team in the championship.
Reeves, who gained acclaim for his recent Emmy-winning work on the Disney+ series on Brawn GP, will serve as both host and executive producer of this ambitious new project. The docuseries aims to provide exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes efforts of Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1, showcasing the challenges and triumphs faced by the team.
The Cadillac Team is working to build its headquarters in Fishers, Indiana. The facility is set to be completed in time for their debut, which will take place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia. “I’m very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story,” Reeves said in a statement. “Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world.”
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, emphasized the importance of this project: “This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive. We’re honored to work with Keanu, whose passion and knowledge of racing runs deep.” Towriss further noted that the docuseries would welcome a new generation of fans to the sport, adding, “Keanu’s creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey.”
Mark Reuss, GM President, also expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “General Motors and TWG Motorsports joined forces on a bold mission — to build a uniquely American Formula 1 team. It’s a thrill to have Keanu Reeves document the Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s journey to our first season in the FIA Formula One World Championship.”
As the team prepares for its entry, they have decided to use Ferrari engines for the initial seasons while working towards developing their own power units in the future. Though the names of their drivers for the 2026 season have yet to be announced, the anticipation for Cadillac’s debut is already building.
