HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in the upcoming film, ‘John Wick 5’, despite his character’s apparent death at the end of ‘John Wick 4’. This news has left audiences both excited and apprehensive about the future of the franchise.

There is no official release date yet for the sequel, but Lionsgate has confirmed that ‘John Wick 5’ is a top priority. As the franchise evolves, fans can expect new characters and storylines, including a possible spinoff led by Donnie Yen.

Many fans appreciate Reeves’ longstanding commitment to his signature roles, as seen in ‘Bill & Ted‘ and ‘The Matrix‘. However, some worry that ‘John Wick 5’ might dilute the impactful ending of its predecessor. Commentators argue that if Reeves continues with his other franchises, it could tarnish their concluded stories.

While Mr. Nobody, a character from ‘John Wick 4’, previously worked with the Marquis De Gramont, he could provide a fresh direction for the new film. He could also help shift the story away from the High Table narrative, creating an opportunity for new adventures.

‘John Wick 5’ was officially announced at CinemaCon 2025, though the filmmakers are keeping the details under wraps. As anticipation builds, fans hope for a conclusion worthy of the franchise’s legacy, even as Reeves’ future in the series remains uncertain.