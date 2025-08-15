Keanu Soto Wins BB Blockbuster, Zach Cornell Evicted from Big Brother 27

LOS ANGELES, CA – The stakes were high on the latest episode of “Big Brother” as eviction loomed over contestants Zach Cornell, Keanu Soto, and Vince Panaro. During the live broadcast on August 14, 2025, nominated by Head of Household Ava Pearl, one contestant would be sent home after a tense BB Blockbuster competition.

In a surprising turn of events, none of the nominees managed to win the power of veto, leaving them vulnerable as they faced elimination. Previous veto winner Katherine Woodman had decided against using her power to save any of the three nominees, ensuring an intense eviction night.

Following a punishing week filled with silly tasks, including Zach and Rachel pulling an all-nighter with a gooey surprise, the house was buzzing with tensions. Each nominee made their final pleas to their housemates, but Zach’s approach was notably different as he refrained from criticizing Vince, another nominee.

During the BB Blockbuster challenge, contestants raced to arrange gemstones on color-coded posts. Keanu took a calculated approach, eventually winning the competition and securing his safety for another week. This left Zach and Vince on the chopping block.

As the votes were tallied, it was evident that the house was divided. However, when the commercial break concluded, the majority of houseguests ultimately chose to evict Zach, ending his time in the game. In an emotional exit interview, Zach expressed disbelief at being chosen to leave, emphasizing his gratitude for the experience as he departed.

With Zach evicted, Keanu’s strategy of moving carefully and his ability to garner support paid off, ensuring his place in the competition as he now turns his focus to the next round.