News
Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Actor Michael Keaton paid tribute to Charlie Kirk during the Investigative Reporters and Editors’ 50th anniversary gala on September 15, 2025, addressing the tragic gun violence that led to Kirk’s death.
“Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably — not probably — have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife,” Keaton, 74, said at the event.
Keaton continued, “Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable.”
Keaton’s remarks came a week after Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Former President Donald Trump also expressed his condolences, describing Kirk as “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” He praised Kirk’s connection with American youth and extended sympathies to Kirk’s family.
Scott Pelley, the host of “60 Minutes,” also addressed Kirk’s murder and echoed Keaton’s sentiments. “Charlie Kirk was murdered to silence his speech,” Pelley stated. He referenced the recent shooting deaths of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, highlighting the danger of silencing voices through violence.
<p“Whether you agreed with Kirk’s ideas or Hortman’s, their murders, their silencing is blood on the First Amendment,” Pelley concluded.
These tragic events have spurred discussions about political violence and its implications on free speech. Keaton’s and Pelley’s speeches reflect growing concerns regarding the safety of public figures and the urgent need to address gun violence in America.
