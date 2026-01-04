Keaton Thomas Joins Ole Miss After Impressive Baylor Career

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has secured a significant addition to its defense with the commitment of former Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas. This announcement comes after Thomas decided to leave Baylor last month, marking an important win for the program under new head coach Pete Golding.

Thomas, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 229 pounds, spent two successful seasons with the Baylor Bears. After starting his college career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, he became a key player in Waco and is now ready to compete in the SEC.

During his time with Baylor, Thomas recorded impressive stats, including 114 tackles in 2024 and 105 tackles in 2025. His performance did not go unnoticed as he was named to the All-Big 12 second team, proving his capability as one of the top linebackers in college football.

“Keaton is a proven player who brings great leadership and experience to our defense,” Golding said. “We are excited to welcome him to our team.”

Despite efforts by Baylor’s new defensive coordinator, Joe Klanderman, to retain Thomas, he opted for a fresh start with the Rebels. Klanderman had identified Thomas as a key player, underscoring the coach’s hope to build a stronger defense.

Thomas’ journey reflects his determination and resilience. Originally committed to West Virginia, he transitioned to community college, eventually showcasing his skills at the Power Five level. The addition of Thomas highlights Ole Miss’s commitment to enhancing its linebacker unit.

This move is particularly significant as it signals Ole Miss’s intentions for future competitiveness in college football. Thomas’s presence on the roster could elevate the program’s status and aspirations for national success.