Kecoughtan High School Evacuated After Student Found With Gun

HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan High School was evacuated Friday morning following the discovery of a gun in a student’s possession on campus. Officials from Hampton City Schools confirmed the incident in an email to parents.

During routine safety procedures, a firearm was detected utilizing the school’s weapon detection system. A school security officer quickly intervened, confiscating the weapon and placing the student under the supervision of law enforcement. The student will face disciplinary actions along with appropriate legal charges.

As a precautionary measure, following the initial incident, additional safety checks were performed, leading to the discovery of a suspicious package on campus. Authorities decided to evacuate the building to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Hampton Police and Fire & Rescue responded to the scene to investigate the situation thoroughly. All students were safely relocated to the Hampton Convention Center for reunification with their families.

“The safety and security of our school community remain our highest priority,” the statement from Hampton City Schools read. “Today’s swift responses reflect the strong collaboration between our school security officers, school administration, Hampton Fire and Rescue, and the Hampton Police Department.”

Hampton City Schools will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.