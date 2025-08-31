Keegan Bradley Announces U.S. Team for 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, New York (AP) — The U.S. Ryder Cup team is set for the upcoming matches from Sept. 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black. Captain Keegan Bradley has finalized the 12-man squad, which includes six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.

Among the automatic qualifiers are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young as the captain’s picks.

This will not only be Bradley’s first time as a playing captain but also the first since Arnold Palmer in 1962. His selection process has created excitement among fans and players alike.

“I’m thrilled to lead this talented group of players,” Bradley said in a statement. “The Ryder Cup is an honor like no other, and I can’t wait to compete at Bethpage Black.”

Scottie Scheffler clinched his spot on the team two months ago with impressive performances in several tournaments, including wins at the PGA Championship and the British Open. He expressed enthusiasm about representing the USA again.

“Representing the United States at the Ryder Cup has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Scheffler said. “I will do whatever it takes to help our team reclaim the Cup.”

J.J. Spaun made headlines as a surprise automatic qualifier after a strong finish to the season, securing his first Ryder Cup appearance. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele, though struggling early this season, remains a key player for the U.S. team.

“We have a great mix of seasoned players and fresh talent,” Schauffele noted, adding that he looks forward to making an impact at the matches.

The Ryder Cup features a unique competitive format that alternates between pairs and singles matches. This year, each match will be crucial as the teams vie for superiority on the international golf stage.

The competition does not offer prize money; however, each member of the U.S. team will earn $500,000, with a portion going to charity. The excitement is building as the event nears, with fans eager to support their teams.